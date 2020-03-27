Looking for a way to entertain and educate kids during the coronavirus outbreak? Idaho Public Television can help

IPTV has created resources for parents, students and educators to use while many families are ordered to stay at home and practice social distancing.

BOISE, Idaho — The coronavirus pandemic is impacting a lot of parents and educators right now. They've had to figure out how to entertain and educate their kids from home and with very little notice, but one local nonprofit has created new resources to help those with kids of all ages.

Idaho Public Television told KTVB they know this can be a scary time for some folks, so their education team got together and brainstormed ideas for parents, students and educators to use during this time when many of you are at home.

“It's based on education, not just entertainment so they're learning while their sitting,” said Jeff Tucker, IPTV’s director of content.

Some of those resources include a kids' 24-7 channel, virtual storytimes and a place and resources where teachers can connect virtually.

“Families can keep their kids growing academically using resources that are fun and engaging and they can do it together,” said Samantha Hill, a family engagement specialist at IPTV. “Learning can happen in everyday life and we want families to see how they can use things around their house so they can have some authentic learning.”

They go on to say this is a time when many teachers are now having to teach in a remote setting, which is something not all teachers are used to so, it's important for them to have more resources like these.

There are also resources for educators to help explain coronavirus and promote health habits, along with tips as to how to explain the concept of germs to kids and the importance of washing their hands.

“We aren’t out there fighting the disease on the front lines but we certainly have been creating websites and doing everything we can do so I think the biggest message is we're here for you,” said IPTV’s teacher ambassador, Kari Wardle.

You can find all of the resources mentioned in this story along with others here.

Idaho coronavirus info:

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus