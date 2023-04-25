West Ada School District proposes $500 million plant facilities levy

If passed during the May election, that $500 million would be spread out over 10 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

IDAHO, USA — Some schools across the West Ada School District need some major repairs — with exposed wires, peeling paint, ruined siding and cracked asphalt.

Those are mainly cosmetic issues. But Superintendent Derek Bub said there are bigger, more serious problems as well, like old boiler systems and thin walls that aren't soundproof.

"One thing that we heard from our taxpayers, through our surveys that went out, was we expect you to have a plan," Bub said. "We expect you to have a long-term plan."

So, the district hopes to pass a $500 million plant facilities levy during the May election. Bub said the district would get $50 million every year for 10 years to address various issues.

If it passes, he said the district wouldn't ask taxpayers for any additional facility-related levies during the decade.

While it's a large sum of money, Bub said this levy wouldn't increase taxes for people within the West Ada School District because a current bond falls off this year. Bonds also cost more because taxpayers have to pay interest.

"We don't want to go the bond route because that's going to cost taxpayers an extra $250 million in tax dollars," he said. "And so, a $500 million bond would cost the taxpayer $755 million. We don't feel like that's appropriate."

If passed, the money would go toward not only renovations but also new construction. Bub said they are currently bussing students in Star all the way to Eagle, which is about 45 minutes away.

They would build a new school in Star and in the Hillsdale area, he said. The district is also looking to expand its CTE program with this levy.

Right now, the district doesn't have enough space for all the students that are interested in CTE courses. Bub said they're hoping to build a CTE center at Owyhee High School to accommodate students on the waitlist.

Bub said a new building means more students could take HVAC, plumbing and electrical classes, in addition to welding, pharmacy and cosmetology.

"We're really trying to meet some of the needs in our community," he said.

Some of the issues West Ada schools are facing impact students' learning environment, said Teal Price, Meridian Elementary School teacher. Just last year, several teachers at her schools were displaced because of delayed construction.

Outside of her classroom, Price notices the cracked pavement. Inside her building, she notices the outdated restrooms and unreliable internet.

"We want a very safe environment for our kids," Price said. "So having good facilities and safe facilities is so important for our students, but also for our teachers as well."

While they provide an "incredible education" for their students regardless, she said students also deserve "state-of-the-art facilities."

Bub said West Ada is only able to ask for a levy of this amount because of the district's low debt and high property value, something that's unique.

It will take more than a simple majority for this levy to pass. In fact, 55% of the vote is required.

Bub said hopefully, the community recognizes the issues and gets out to vote on May 16. He believes this levy is the best way for the district to address outdated buildings desperately in need of some work.

"There's always this idea that schools want gold-plated faucets and marble floors," he said. "Well, I like to say is we really just want faucets that work. And we want floors that aren't torn up."

Watch more Local News: