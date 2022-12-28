The Empowering Parents application portal has reopened

The program gives families grants that they can use to buy education resources.

IDAHO, USA — The Office of the State Board of Education is accepting new applications for the Empowering Parents grant program. The program helps parents who are eligible by giving them $1,000 per student and up to $3,000 per family. The money can be used to buy education resources like tutoring, therapy services, instructional materials, computers and computer software.

In mid-December the portal closed in order to process all of the applications and almost $21 million has been given to families who applied. The first wave was open to families that make under $60,000 a year and the board said that over 22,000 parents applied for the grants.

The new portal opening is for families that earn up to $75,000 a year and if there is still money left after the second opening the grants will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

To submit an application people can go to the website, empoweringparents.idaho.gov, and click the "apply now" button. Parents or guardians that have already applied and want to know the status of their application, or need help completing it, can email help@withodyssey.com or call 203-768-8132.

