The Empowering Parents program is awarding remaining grant funds to Idaho families who apply

Around $14million funds are still available.

IDAHO, USA — The Empowering Parents Program is awarding the remaining funds to families that apply on a first completed basis. So far, upwards of 18,000 families, that make $75,000 a year or less, have received grants from the program.

"Empowering Parents is a State of Idaho program funded by federal Coronavirus Relief Funds. It provides Idaho students from Kindergarten through grade 12 access to funds that can be used to purchase educational goods and services, directly controlled by families," the website states.

The wave-three applications are now being awarded. More than 24,000 applications have been received and around 414 million in grant funds are still available. To apply or check the status of an application, people can go to the website empoweringparents.idaho.gov.

