Live: Nampa school board meeting to discuss interim superintendent, proposed new board clerk

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa School Board will hold a special board of trustees meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m.

During the meeting, members will discuss:

The requested resignation of a special education instructor

An interim superintendent after Paula Kellerer resigned in early February

Zone 2 trustee candidate interviews

Board clerk agreement for Krissy LaMont

Under a proposed contract obtained by the Idaho Press for the district’s newly appointed board clerk, Krissy LaMont, LaMont would work as an independent contractor for the district, earning $50 per hour for 30 hours of work per week, for a total of 120 hours per month. That translates to $72,000 per year. And if LaMont works over her allotted 120 hours per month, she will earn $100 per hour for that time.

Tammy Wallen, the board’s previous clerk worked less than 10 hours per week, said Kathleen Tuck, communications director for the Nampa School District. Wallen works full-time as the district’s administrative assistant to the superintendent, Tuck said. The clerk job was an added-on, part-time job, Tuck said.

LaMont was appointed by the board at its Jan. 18 meeting, according to reporting from Idaho Education News. She worked as the development director for the Idaho School Board Association until Sept. 9, 2021, according to Idaho Education News. In the past year, she has been charged with driving under the influence and with petit theft, both misdemeanors. She pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in October.

LaMont has pleaded not guilty in the petit theft case, whose plaintiff is the State of Idaho. Her next court date is a jury trial set for April 25, according to online court records.

Read the school district's full agenda below:

