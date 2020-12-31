Lewis-Clark State College nursing graduate program approved

The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved the plan earlier this month for the nursing management and leadership degree.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved a new graduate program for Lewis-Clark State College.

The graduate certificate program will be 13 credits, fully online.

Now LCSC officials must submit the program to the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities for approval.