KUNA, Idaho — Kuna School District leaders will be hosting a public information meeting to help better inform district voters on next month's renewal levy.

Like most school districts in the Treasure Valley, the Kuna School District continues to see a record number of students enrolling every year.

Nearly 5,400 students are currently enrolled, and officials expect hundreds more to enroll in the next few years.

RELATED: Kuna School District proposes renewal levy to address overcrowded classrooms and building safety

So they're asking voters to pass a renewal levy that will help not only address current overcrowding issues, but also school security.

That levy is for two years and will be a total of $5 million.

If you have any questions or want to learn about this levy, you can head to the Fremont Middle School library tonight at 6:30 for a public information meeting.

A second meeting will be held at the same time next Tuesday at Kuna Middle School.

The levy vote will be held on March 12.





