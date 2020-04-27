'You need routine:' Nampa Spanish teacher holds 'regular' classes

Nate Spencer says storytelling is a big part of his class at Columbia High School.

NAMPA, Idaho — This week's Innovative Educator is a Spanish teacher at Columbia High School in Nampa. He says class hasn't really changed much since going online in March, and that has been helpful for everyone.

Nate Spencer holds three "regular" classes everyday on Zoom.

"Routine, you need routine, somewhere to be at a certain time, and in the mind frame this is school and it's time to learn," Spencer said.

He even goes back to Columbia High to teach his online classes, and he says students are responding great.

"Part of it is the method we use, storytelling, so I kind of know some things about the story, and then get the students to get involved and they actually play out the characters," Spencer said. "Nothing replaces face-to-face but we still have lots of fun. The other thing I've seen is kids coming out of their shell."

Spencer is proud of all of his students because at the end of the day he says they're the curriculum.

If you would like to nominate an Innovative Educator, email us at innovativeeducator@ktvb.com.

