North Star Charter band director bringing students together with music

EAGLE, Idaho — Music can uplift us, especially in the middle of a pandemic. So, the high school band director at North Star Charter School in Eagle wanted to make sure his students could still play all together even though they're not together in person

"Music isn't something that's quite as fun if you're doing it by yourself," band director A.J. Davidsen said. "We're doing a block hybrid schedule so we'll see half the students one day and the other half the next day."

Davidsen says that makes things tough when you need every instrument to get the full impact of a piece of music.

"(Last year) I had heard of people playing around with the virtual concert and collaborating and putting everyone's recording together and creating a large ensemble end product," said Davidsen.

He wanted to try it, but needed recording equipment to get it done. With the help of the school and a CapEd grant, it all came together.

"Oftentimes we would be missing a few parts, so with this, we're even able to take it another step further and have some of my students record multiple parts, essentially, so we're finally able to put together a recording that has all the different parts its suppose to have," Davidsen said.

It's a big accomplishment for Davidsen, who says all the work he put into making this happen certainly has paid off for everyone.

