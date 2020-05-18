Kuna teacher says routine is key for kindergartners learning remotely

"Without her support, who knows where we would be," said a mother about Brenda Dayton.

KUNA, Idaho — A kindergarten teacher in Kuna is making sure students don't lose ground learning remotely while coronavirus concerns keep them out of the school building.

Brenda Dayton teaches at Falcon Ridge Public Charter School.

"I'm the type of teacher wanting to do hands-on teaching, especially for kindergartners, because it's how they learn," Dayton said. "We would do centers, carpet time, a lot of movement, so when we went online and I had to be really creative."

She puts together packets, including art projects, and does live online chats and daily learning videos.

Kinley Ineck is in Dayton's class. The 5-year-old is a big fan, and so is her mom, Darcie.

"Life has been pretty crazy with the remote schooling, but Mrs. Dayton has done a fantastic job setting us up with distance learning, morning videos and the calendar," Ineck said. "It's been fun because she does what her regular morning would be. She stands up and does the pledge and class motto."

They'll also review material and start on the learning packet for the day.

"I think just giving them that normal routine of some of the things they did before, like directive drawing which we kept on Wednesdays, gives them stability in a very unstable time," Dayton said.

"A lot of people think kindergarten is really simple and there's not a lot to it, but this is when they're learning how to read and they're learning how to write, and they're just growing in their confidence as students, so they have to keep this routine up," Dayton said.

Thankful her plan seems to be working.

"I've seen tremendous growth with Kinley during this time and I know it's just because we're adding on to what she was already learning in school," Ineck said. "Without her support who knows where we would be."

"I'm just doing what I thought was best," Dayton said.

Dayton says she wants to tell all of her kids that she's excited to see them as first graders.

