Mixed media teacher at St. Joe's makes art fun

Kimberly Anderson is this week's Innovative Educator.

BOISE, Idaho — For this week's Innovative Educator we're taking you to St. Joe's Catholic School in Boise to meet Kimberly Anderson, an art teacher who is always trying to spice up her class.



"I teach mixed media so lots of painting, drawing, sculpting," Anderson said.



She came here two years ago after spending 10 years with the West Ada School District.



"It's the best job, ever."



Students call her 'MS. A.'



These are pictures taken before the mask mandate.



"It's fun being the art teacher, especially teaching K-8 because I know all of them, I know every single one so when they come in and I greet them in the morning every single kid knows who I am, and I also dress pretty ridiculous, a lot of tie-dye."



In class, her goal is to keep it fun.



"I wouldn't teach an art project, I wouldn't want to do, so we go outside and spray paint and sculpt, we make bubble-heads."



'Ms. A' says her art teacher at Bishop Kelly inspired her to be here, in the classroom.



"She was my pottery teacher and I immediately wanted to be Mrs. Wilson."



And 'Ms. A' can't imagine being anywhere else.



She says the St. Joe's community is wonderful.

And she's always excited to come to school in the morning.



"Walking through the school knowing all the kids it's like "MS. A, MS. A. It's cute, I've never felt so adored."



"This is a mini me, that's so cute."

'Ms. A' also loves to teach art club after school.

And she runs an art Instagram account so students can do projects even when they're not in school.

