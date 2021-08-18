Innovation, resilience and service are key themes in Boise State president's address

"We are so happy to be together again," said Dr. Marlene Tromp during her State of the University Address.

BOISE, Idaho — Expect to hear the phrase "Blue Turf Thinking" a lot from Boise State University over the next year.

The Blue Turf inside Albertsons Stadium was the setting Wednesday morning for the annual State of the University address by University President Dr. Marlene Tromp. The unique football field is, for Tromp, also a symbol of what Boise State offers its students, Idaho, the nation and the world.

"We are innovators. We think outside the box. We challenge what other people know and understand. We do things in a new way," Tromp said, addressing students, faculty and staff. "If it served our students better, if it served our state better, if it advanced the research mission, if it gave you a way to explore and create new knowledge, if it gave you a way to serve our students better, you were going to do it."

A prime example, Tromp said, was how Boise State responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We saw our university serve in ways that were extraordinary. We educated health care workers, we gave teachers additional support when they were going remote -- we have experience as a university with being remote; a lot of K-12 teachers didn't," Tromp said.

She also mentioned that Boise State's MakerLab and College of Engineering helped create masks for people in the community.

Boise State opened a public health office during 2020, with a staff of 65 people. Tromp said they processed more than 30,000 COVID-19 tests and ran vaccination clinics.

"We've persevered through an incredibly difficult year," Tromp said. "We are so happy to be together again, and be able to have our students in the classroom and give them the experiences that make the college experience so extraordinary."

Tromp thanked all of the university staff, including the "essential workers who never left campus."

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, reviving dialogue across partisan lines and advancing cybersecurity are two challenges being talked about around the country, and challenges Dr. Tromp said Boise State is working to address in the coming year.

The university is launching the Institute for the Advancement of American Values, which Tromp said will focus on concepts such as "free expression, free speech, the free exploration of ideas, the kinds of opportunities that are available here. We're going to focus on dialogue."

Tromp also discussed the new institute last spring, as some members of the Idaho Legislature looked to cut Boise State's budget on the grounds that its diversity and inclusion programs might support "extremist ideologies such as those tied to social justice, racism, Marxism, socialism, or communism," as Rep. Priscilla Giddings put it.

Wednesday, Dr. Tromp asked, "haven't we seen too little dialogue in the last couple of years? Where people who disagree cannot talk to each other? We're going to be a model for what it looks like for people to actually be in dialogue.

"I believe universities are landscapes where those conversations take place, and it is critical to do so," she said.

Tromp also highlighted a more collaborative relationship between the leaders of Idaho's eight public colleges and universities, through the Higher Education Partnership.

"That's better for our students. Instead of seeing each other as pitched competitors, we're looking at ways we can cooperate -- not just to save resources, but to make sure students find the right fit," Tromp said. "We're going to find the right place for all our students."

Boise State launched the Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity last year. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees, certification courses, and summer camps for children in grades K-12.

"What we're trying to determine is what is a kind of great career that we can give people that makes a difference in the world, will give them a great way to earn a living," Tromp said, adding that the institute will "provide students with a way to have live-action experiences."

Tromp framed opportunities in cybersecurity and aiding struggling rural communities as things that go hand-in-hand.

"I look out at these rural communities that I have watched in my home state shrink," said Tromp, who grew up in Wyoming. "There wasn't a way for people to get access to a job or a career that would allow them to give back to their communities. And as young people moved away, those communities lost basic services. They lost health care. They lost their grocery stores."

Tromp also noted that cybersecurity is a pressing need nationwide.

"The governor said to me, 'I've looked at the data. If we trained every man, woman and child in this country, we'd still not meet the demand, the need,'" Tromp said. "At Boise State, we're going to make an impact on that, and cybersecurity is going to be for everyone at Boise State."

The institute is creating a "Cyberdome" - in which students can interact with live businesses to figure out ways to protect businesses and nonprofits from cyber attacks.

Along with digital security, Tromp hailed a digital "wow factor" new at Boise State this year -- the Keith and Catherine Stein Luminary in the Center for Visual Arts, which is opening this fall. It's a kind of digital museum with high-resolution images of art from collections around the world. The luminary has touch-activated glass walls and 7.1 digital surround sound.

The Stein Luminary is hosting open house tours and Boise State classes this semester.

View the entire State of the University address below:

