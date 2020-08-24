6 students in isolation as in-person classes begin at University of Idaho

Masks are required on campus and students must be tested for coronavirus before returning for in-person instruction, among other changes at the U of I in Moscow.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Students are returning to the University of Idaho for in-person classes on Monday, Aug. 24. But the semester will look very different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington State University in neighboring Pullman, Washington, is beginning classes online on Monday.

Masks are required for everyone on campus at the U of I and students must be tested for coronavirus before returning to their classrooms.

Here is a breakdown of how the fall 2020 semester will look for University of Idaho students.

Face coverings required

Face coverings are required for all faculty, staff, students and visitors across all locations. There are some exceptions to this rule for those eating in a dining facility or working in a place where social distancing is possible, among others.

Students who do not wear face coverings will be asked to leave campus. Kits with personal protective equipment will be provided for all faculty, staff and students.

All students must be tested for COVID-19

All students at the Moscow campus must also test negative for COVID-19 before taking in-person classes.

All students living in Housing and Residence Life must also be tested, even if they are participating in online classes.

U of I leaders said on Monday that the school has received test results for about 6,000 students and faculty members so far. Just under 1% of those tests have come back positive.

The nearby tennis courts are closed for the season due to COVID-19 and will be used for music classes. pic.twitter.com/dag9VDZOrU — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) August 24, 2020

What happens if someone tests positive?

Those who test positive will receive a phone call from a physician giving them the diagnosis and next steps from a medical standpoint. The person will then be contacted by Idaho Public Health for contact tracing purposes and to discuss isolation expectations.

Students diagnosed with coronavirus should also file a VandalCARE report with the Dean of Students Office. Someone from the office will be in contact to discuss next steps.

Those who live in Housing and Residential Life or Greek chapter housing will be moved to an isolation space on campus. If you live off campus, you are expected to isolate in your residence.

Six students are in isolation on campus as of Monday, Aug. 24, staying in a former dorm building.

Are there consequences for parties?

Scott Green, president of the University of Idaho, sent a memo to all students and faculty titled "It Is Up to You to Keep our Campus Open." It came several days after students returned to the UI campus and reports were made of off-campus parties.

"Your behavior diminishes the hard work conducted all summer to prepare for your arrival," Green wrote in the memo. "Faculty and staff have invested thousands of hours into making opening our campus possible, and your actions endanger the ability of your peers to get the live instruction they are working hard to secure."

The Moscow Police Department and UI Dean of Students are now following up on the reports of off-campus parties. Students will be disciplined for continued disregard of the Healthy Vandal Pledge up to and including expulsion, according to the memo.

Fraternity and Sorority Life disciplinary processes will be followed should the university identify any UI Greek Life organization not adhering to the rules. The memo states punishment could range from relocating first-year students or closing the chapter.

Will classroom capacity be limited?

Classroom capacity is capped at 50 percent. Students and faculty should be ready to shift to online learning in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Will temperatures be taken?

Thermal scanners have been installed at the entrance to the ISUB food court and the HUB. If a person's temperature is too high to be admitted to these areas, grab-and-go options are available.

Will U of I employees help with contact tracing?

Idaho Public Health has trained more than 15 U of I employees to help with contact tracing.

Names of those who may have had close contact to a positive case will be collected by Public Health and given to the university's contact tracing team.

Will athletes play fall sports?