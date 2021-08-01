Report: Idaho teacher pay lower than in neighboring states

The annual salary of an Idaho teacher decreased from $55,000 in 2009 to $53,000 in 2019, all while rent and housing prices continued to increase rapidly.

BOISE, Idaho — A new report from the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy showed that teachers in the Gem State make less money annually than teachers in neighboring states, such as Oregon and Wyoming.

Teacher pay increased by an average of 12% between the 2009-2010 and 2019-2020 school years in Washington, Oregon and Wyoming, according to the report. During the same time period, Idaho teacher's salaries decreased by 2%.

"Teachers are frontline workers charged with the critical job of addressing the impacts of learning loss from the pandemic," said Kirsten Pochop, a policy analyst with the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. "Policymakers would be wise to make the continued investments needed to ensure kids can succeed and our state has the workforce needed to keep our businesses strong and power our recovery from the recession."

The full report can be found here.

