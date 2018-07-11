BOISE — The candidates for Idaho's superintendent of public instruction were within a few percent of each other in unofficial returns Wednesday morning, making the race too close to call.

Republican Sherri Ybarra, who was teacher and curriculum director before she was elected to Idaho's top education post in 2014, is vying for a second term. She faces Democrat Cindy Wilson, a longtime teacher and Department of Correction board member.

The position requires overseeing the state's public school system. The superintendent of public instruction also serves on the five-member Idaho Land Board, which oversees 2.5 million acres of land to benefit state public schools.

