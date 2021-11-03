Idaho State University students to return for in-person learning in the fall

ISU President Kevin Satterlee expects that there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine available to reach the entire campus community in the next couple of months.

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State University has announced plans to bring students back to campus for full in-person learning and other campus activities in the fall.

Citing updates nationally and from the state, Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee said that he expects there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine available to reach the entire campus community in the next couple of months.

"I welcome and applaud the news about vaccine distribution," Satterlee said in a statement. "This development will allow us to safely transition back to in-person learning, to provide the full college experience students want and expect, and to celebrate the campus traditions and activities that bring us closer as a Bengal community."

Health officials and the University's COVID-19 health team will continue to monitor public health guidance, and will work to create operation plans with health and safety in mind, Satterlee said.

The university will reevaluate plans if public health guidance changes.

In an email to students and staff, the university asked for continued vigilance in following established public health guidelines, including wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing, regularly washing hands, avoiding large gatherings, reporting symptoms, and continuing to participate in the ongoing screening program.

According to Satterlee, ISU will continue to enforce mandatory face coverings, conduct contact tracing for university-related cases, and require health and safety permission and protocols for events as long as circumstances require.

"Our personal actions and responsibility are the most powerful tools in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Satterlee said. "We all must remain vigilant as we focus on a return to on-campus operations."

