BOISE, Idaho — There will be no tuition or fee increases for Idaho college students in 2020.

The State Board of Education, along with the presidents of Idaho's four-year universities, made the joint announcement Thursday afternoon.

The tuition freeze will be in effect for the 2020-2021 academic year and includes in-state, undergraduate students.

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee, who is also the chair of the Presidents' Leadership Council, said this tuition freeze is something the university presidents have been working on implementing for several months.

The goal is to promote higher education and address rising tuition costs.

“Our students in Idaho deserve an education that’s going to challenge them as individuals, inspire them to make positive change in our communities and ultimately, they deserve an education that will better their life," Satterlee said. "Every student that would like to pursue that should have that opportunity. To do this, we must begin in earnest to address the issue of higher education affordability.”

Idaho Governor Brad Little, who recently called for universities to reduce their budgets by one percent, supports the tuition freeze.

"It is absolutely imperative that we do all we can to make higher education within reach for more Idahoans," Little said in a statement. "When we make tuition affordable, increase access to scholarships, and push for efficiencies at the universities, the result is a strengthened workforce and more opportunities for Idahoans to improve their lives. I commend our university presidents and the State Board of Education for sharing my commitment to college affordability in Idaho."

According to information provided by the board, Idaho currently ranks as the 6th lowest state in the U.S. in terms of current tuition costs, with an average of $7,800 per semester.

