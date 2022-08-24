Special session proposal has support of Idaho State Board of Education

"Our ability to move the dial on student achievement will be improved" with proposed $410 million dedicated fund, SBOE President Kurt Liebich said.

BOISE, Idaho — The day after Gov. Brad Little announced a special session of the Idaho Legislature to consider tax relief and new dedicated funds for the state's schools, the Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday expressed support for the proposal.

The education piece of the legislation to be considered in the September 1 special session would establish a $410 million dedicated fund for public education, what SBOE President Kurt Liebich referred to as a "placeholder" of $330 million for K-12 schools and $80 million for higher education, intended to expand training for in-demand careers. The funding would come from a portion of sales tax revenue, starting in the state's 2024 fiscal year, and increase by 3% each year.

Liebich called that "potentially the biggest thing that has happened for Idaho education" since he's been around, and said with that investment, the public education system's "ability to continue to move the dial on student achievement will be improved."

"The onus is going to be on us and our entire educational system to now show return on that investment," Liebich said. "It's not fair anymore to say the Legislature hasn't invested in education. You probably could have made that argument from 2007 to 2016, but clearly in the last three or four years, if you look at the magnitude of investment, with the governor's leadership and the support of the Legislature, that the amount of incremental money that's been put in education -- it's really hard to say that they haven't really made a concerted effort to improve the fundamental, foundational structure of our system."

The SBOE, in its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, did not take formal action on the special-session proposals, as the issue came up too recently to comply with timelines in Idaho's Open Meetings Law. Still, because of the magnitude of Tuesday's announcement, the board carved out some time for members to express their individual support in an informal way.

"This is an amazing opportunity to build in structurally an appropriate level of investment with the help of the Legislature to direct it at the right things so that overall, the system improves and that is the way you drive change," Board Secretary Dr. David Hill said.

Board vice president Dr. Linda Clark said, "This speaks to the commitment of our Governor and our Legislature to quality education."

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra won't return to the office in January. She said "it will be a great ending to a term to watch this happen for public education."

Ybarra added that she remains concerned about staffing shortages in schools around Idaho.

"We can only do so much if you can't plug some of those holes we have at the district level," she said.

"This is an historic opportunity," said Board Member Bill Gilbert, who added that education stakeholders must be focused on growth in educational achievement. "This is the opportunity we have to put dollars behind that and continue to make that the north star."

Referring back to his remarks about delivering "return on investment," Liebich said, "We have to move the literacy dial in K-12, 'cause that's one we should be able to move quickly. So I think it's really going to be important if we want to see continued investments in education that we start seeing those numbers move, and move quickly. I really think that's got to be the priority of this board to focus on, not just this special session, but if you just look at the last three years, the amount of incremental money, well over half a billion dollars on what was around a $2 billion education budget, we simply have to see results."

Matthew Reiber, the governor's policy adviser on education, said the legislation to be considered September 1 has more than 60 co-sponsors in the Legislature, suggesting passage is likely.

Wednesday's Idaho SBOE meeting is scheduled to continue until 5 p.m. MT.

