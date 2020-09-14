4 Idaho districts receive nearly $1 million in federal school safety grants

“Idaho’s students must be assured their schools have the resources to keep them safe,” said U.S. Attorney Bart Davis.

GENESEE, Idaho — Four school districts in Idaho have received school safety and violence prevention grants totaling nearly $1 million, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho announced Monday.

The districts that got the $923,990 in federal grant money are Genesee Joint Schools, Minidoka School District 331, Highland Joint School District 305, and Joint School District 391 in Kellogg.

The funding was provided by the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program, which gave out nearly $50 million nationwide.

“With the new school year underway, the safety of our nation’s students remains paramount,” said COPS Office Director Phil Keith. “Although this school year may look different at the start, now is the ideal time to make preparations to enhance school safety for when all of our children are back in the classroom.”

The grants can be used for metal detectors, locks, lighting, coordination with law enforcement, school violence prevention training for local police, technology to notify law enforcement faster in an emergency and other security measures.