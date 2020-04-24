x
Idaho school district to graduate seniors at drive-in theater

The school district in eastern Idaho plans to hold graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 at the Motor Vu Drive In theater in Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho Falls school district has voted to host high school graduation ceremonies at a drive-in movie theater as the coronavirus pandemic keeps school campuses closed. 

The Post Register reported that the District 91 Board of Trustees unanimously approved Wednesday the proposal to graduate the district’s class of 2020 at Motor Vu Drive In theater. 

There are 460 spots available for vehicles. 

District officials say each graduation ceremony will start around 9:30 p.m. to allow for adequate darkness to view the outdoor screen, which would feature a cap and gown photo of each student.  

Further details about each ceremony will be emailed to parents.

