Another Idaho high school shutting down temporarily due to COVID-19

Rimrock Junior/Senior High School will go back to remote learning next week after a number of students tested positive for the virus.

BRUNEAU, Idaho — Another school closure due to the spread of COVID-19 in southwest Idaho to report.

The Bruneau-Grand View School District posted on its website that several Rimrock students tested positive for the virus this week, and more than a third of the students were in close contact with infected friends.

Principal Anthony Richard wrote that because of surging cases of COVID-19 that Rimrock students will go to online learning only from Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 9.

Rimrock Junior/Senior High School in Bruneau serves students in the seventh through twelfth grades. School is in session four days a week, Monday through Thursday.

School materials will be available for pick up on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the front of the building.

All athletic practices and other events have been canceled until school resumes.

It will be "business as usual" at all elementary schools in the district, Richard wrote.

Rimrock students will be able to return to class on Monday, Sept. 13.

It was a similar situation at Grand View Elementary School. Students have been remote learning for the past week after around one-third of the students there were exposed to positive cases of COVID-19. Students are expected to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Payette High School is also closed until Monday, Sept. 13, after a cluster of COVID-19 illnesses were reported among students. They are required to keep up with their schoolwork from home next week. Sports activities and other events can proceed if they are outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

