BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed this week as Computer Science Education Week in Idaho.



The governor sat down with hundreds of students at Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday morning to take part in an "hour of code" event.

This year more than 110,000 "hour of code" events are planned worldwide, including more than 35,000 in the U.S. and 295 in Idaho.

RELATED: Innovative Educator: Setting records for STEM education

It's a movement that was founded in 2013 to encourage students to learn about STEM.



Sonia Galaviz is a 5th grade teacher and the STEM coordinator at Garfield. She says coding is a skill that her students will be able to take beyond the classroom.

“Having fun challenges, having something fun we can do together as a class with the help of local mentors - this is just this perfect synergy so kids see that, maybe this is something I wanna do for the rest of my life and this is where it begins - we start a passion early and support it through their K-12 experience and it’s gonna be great for kids,” Galaviz said.

Idaho's top 10 jobs require STEM skills and upwards of 100,000 STEM jobs will exist in Idaho by 2024.