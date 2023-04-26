Job applicants at Idaho's public universities can no longer be asked for a written diversity statement

An ISBE resolution prohibits public universities from requiring applicants to submit a statement committing to diversity and inclusion principles before being hired.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho's state education board is taking steps to ensure job applicants at the state's public universities won't be required to provide a written diversity statement in order to get the job.

The Idaho State Board of Education (ISBE) passed a resolution Tuesday prohibiting public, four-year universities from asking for or requiring job candidates "to demonstrate commitment to the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion through a written diversity statement."

The resolution applies to Idaho State University, Boise State University, Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho and goes into effect immediately.

“Hiring decisions should be made based on merit and the qualifications of the candidates who apply for positions at our institutions,” State Board President Kurt Liebich said in a statement. “Requiring written statements can complicate matters and take the focus off qualifications of individual candidates. We want to hire highly qualified people invested in the success of every student at our institutions.”

According to the resolution, current and future university employees may have been required to "demonstrate their commitment to diversity" with a written statement before being hired. The board added such statements could have been a condition of hiring for some.

"The use of written diversity statements to evaluate candidates for hire may result in employment decisions based on factors other than one’s own merit," the resolution reads.

The resolution states it's in the best interest of the universities to create "a welcoming and dynamic environment of belonging by administrators, faculty, and staff who are invested in the success of every student."

