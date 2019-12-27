BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's largest teachers union has named an educator from the Boise School District as its new president.

The Idaho Statesman reported Layne McInelly will lead the Idaho Education Association after serving as the union's vice president for the past five years.

The sixth-grade teacher at Morley Nelson Elementary in Boise was also previously a member of the union's board of directors representing Boise. McInelly has also served on various association committees and boards.

The union president is an elected position among the at-large membership and serves a three-year term. The association says former President Kari Overall resigned for personal reasons.

