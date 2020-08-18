Idaho colleges and universities finalize reopening plans, offer in-person learning before Thanksgiving

With weeks left before students return, Idaho colleges and universities finalized their reopening plans for the State Board of Education of Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities in Idaho have outlined their plans regarding the upcoming fall semester.

With the plans for reintegrating students into on-campus life, several universities in the state have laid out specific plans.

School presidents provided their reopening plans to the State Board of Education on Monday afternoon, with days remaining for some campuses.

All eight public institutions in Idaho will offer some form of in-person learning prior to Thanksgiving break.

Here's what we know:

Boise State University

Boise State is currently the only public university that will allow some in-person instruction after students return from Thanksgiving break.

Prior to the break, Boise State will have a near 50/50 split of online and in-person classes when school begins August 24.

Boise State also confirmed an enrollment increase, the only public university in the state to do so, with a 1% increase.

The university also announced the new Bronco Gap Year program for students unable to enroll full-time this semester. This program allows students to explore other interests and areas of study while receiving college credit.

Read Boise State's campus reintegration guide here.

Idaho State University

The public university in Pocatello welcomed students back to school on Monday, August 17.

Idaho State decided to end their fall semester when students leave campus for Thanksgiving break.

More than half of classes at ISU will be held in person while 23% will be held online. 24% will be delivered using both models.

Enrollment decreased at ISU by about 4%.

Read Idaho State University's full reopening plan here.

Lewis-Clark State College

LCSC is offering the most in-person classes out of nearly any institution in Idaho, with nearly 70% of all classes being taught in person.

30% of classes will be conducted online throughout the semester, but students will go completely online following Thanksgiving break.

Enrollment at LCSC dropped between 6-7%.

Read Lewis-Clark State College's full reopening plan here.

University of Idaho

Moscow's public university is partnering with a local hospital so all students can be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival on campus.

The majority of classes at UI will be conducted in a hybrid and online model with students going completely online after Thanksgiving break.

Enrollment is down by 4% at the university.

Read University of Idaho's full reopening plan here.

Northwest Nazarene University

NNU's reintegration plan focuses largely on bringing students back to campus. Classes will be held in person or through a hybrid model leading up to Thanksgiving break.

Although it is not a requirement, NNU is recommending that students remain in the area and do not travel during Thanksgiving break. Should students travel out of state, they may be required to complete the final two weeks of the semester remotely after they return.

College of Idaho

College of Idaho created six task forces that focused solely on educational and operational functions of the campus, including academics, campus life, on-campus employment and upcoming campus events.

The task forces will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and reserve the right to change the re-opening plan as deems fit.

Any student, faculty or staff member displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to transfer to a remote system of learning and course delivery.

Read College of Idaho's full reopening plan here.

College of Western Idaho

Classes will be delivered in-person on the CWI campus beginning on August 24. The college is also offering a number of online courses.

Students attending class or college services on campus will be required to wear a face mask.

Faculty have developed "virus-ready" protocols in the event the semester is disrupted due to COVID-19. Moving to online-only learning will be an option if the college deems so necessary.

It is unclear if the college will move completely online after Thanksgiving break, but non-essential travel is restricted during the semester.

Read College of Western Idaho's full reopening plan here.

