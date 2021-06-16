Idaho Board of Ed backs making college entrance exams optional

The measure does not mean colleges will be barred from asking for SAT or ACT test scores - just that they can forgo that requirement if they choose.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's State Board of Education on Wednesday advanced a bid to allow universities and colleges around the state to forgo entrance exams like the ACT and SAT.

Chief Academic Officer TJ Bliss noted in the meeting that other states around the country have already chosen to forgo such requirements. The national movement could put Idaho schools at a "competitive disadvantage" as students decide where to apply and ultimately enroll.

"There is a growing body of research suggesting that college entrance exam scores don't predict success, and that GPA and other factors are more important," he said. "Our institutions have recognized that."

ISBOE President Debbie Critchfield stressed that the measure does not mean colleges will be barred from asking for test scores - just that they can forgo that requirement if they choose.

"Our action would not prevent institutions from having other qualifications and benchmarks etc, or testing for that matter," she said.

The vote, which was unanimous, also does not remove the graduation requirement for high school juniors to take a college entrance test.

Board members say individual schools that want to forgo mandating SAT or ACT scores will have the option of operating as test-optional - in which students can still submit scores in their application, and a high score might yield them a competitive advantage - or test-blind, in which admissions staff will not consider scores at all.

