EAGLE, Idaho — Hundreds of local fifth graders made their way to Eagle Island State Park Thursday to witness the sights and sounds of American history unfold.



The kids got to see Civil War-era cannons, equipment, camp life and even an 1860s fashion show. It was put on by the Idaho Civil War Volunteers.

"If kids can interact and see what really happens, it takes it out of a textbook and puts it into real life,” said Artillery Quarter Master Sergeant Mike Carr. “You have an image in your head and a sound in your ear, that you can associate so when you read it as you progress through school, the light comes on and you go, oh I understand this."



If you're interested in taking your kids, the event will be open to the public this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eagle Island State Park.