Here's what Idaho college students can expect for Thanksgiving, Winter break

Several Idaho colleges have outlined plans and precautionary measures for students leading up to and following Thanksgiving and Winter break.

BOISE, Idaho — Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities in Idaho have outlined their plans regarding the upcoming fall semester.

With the plans for reintegrating students into on-campus life, several universities in the state have laid out specific plans regarding Thanksgiving and Winter break.

Confusion has surfaced around what method of learning students will be adopting leading up to and following the breaks.

Here's what we know.

Boise State University

Boise State's campus reintegration plan states that in-person instruction will end on the last class day before Thanksgiving break begins.

The official reintegration plan says students will transition to remote learning for the final two weeks of the fall semester following the end of Thanksgiving break. This is being done to avoid " the risk of a spike in post-Thanksgiving infections".

Final exams will also be taken remotely with limited exceptions.

Students will be permitted to travel for Thanksgiving and Winter break but may be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return. Students involved in certain clinical programs and internships may not be permitted to travel, but the decision is left to program directors.

Boise State also plans to retest all on-campus residents for COVID-19 before the spring semester begins in January.

Idaho State University

Idaho State University did not outline specific guidelines for travel over the holidays but said students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving.

University Health Services and Central District Health will monitor specific individuals closely before recommending they self-isolate.

University of Idaho

The University of Idaho has not made a decision regarding whether students will return to campus following Thanksgiving break. Their reintegration plan says removing students from campus following the holiday could impact commencement, finals and more.

University officials say more information will be released when a decision has been made.

Students at University of Idaho recently petitioned to move classes from in-person to online or hybrid models, but the school remains that classes will be held on campus.

Northwest Nazarene University

NNU's reintegration plan focuses largely on bringing students back to campus. Classes will be held in person or through a hybrid model leading up to Thanksgiving break.

Although it is not a requirement, NNU is recommending that students remain in the area and do not travel during Thanksgiving break. Should students travel out of state, they may be required to complete the final two weeks of the semester remotely after they return.

Watch more 'Local News'