Here's what Idaho high school, college seniors need to know about 2020 'graduation'

Idaho's graduates will not be receiving a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to coronavirus. Here's what schools are doing to honor their graduates.

Editor's note: The above May 12 video looks at a Southern Idaho high school that changed their plans for graduation.

For high school and college graduates across the state of Idaho, a massive milestone was indefinitely put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly every high school and university in the state made the decision to cancel its traditional graduation ceremonies in order to keep students and their families safe.

Though the decision to cancel the graduation ceremony was made in compliance with Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order, many high schools and universities in Idaho are doing everything possible to honor the Class of 2020.

KTVB also wants to honor Idaho's newest graduates. For more information on how to submit a senior shoutout, click here.

Here's what Idaho high schools and universities are doing to celebrate their seniors.

Boise School District

Boise School District announced their plans for a safe graduation celebration on May 1. Schools within the district will distribute caps and gowns to graduating seniors on Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed during distribution, according to a press release from Boise School District.

"We want to reassure our graduating seniors that we are committed to honoring all of your hard work to achieve your high school diploma," said Superintendent Coby Dennis. "From following your first steps into our classrooms, to watching you grow to find your passion and purpose, we know how hard you have worked to pursue your dreams. We are proud of each of you, and that is why we cannot fathom sending you into the world without celebrating."

Boise School District has also partnered with The Idaho Press to hold a virtual graduation ceremony. Profiles of the graduates, speeches and a printed keepsake will be featured in the ceremony.

A socially distanced "Turn the Tassel/Walk the Stage" event will take place during the last week of school. According to Boise School District, the following protocols must be followed prior to and during the celebration:

•Every high school will celebrate their seniors in person at the school during the last week of school (May 18th through May 22nd) -- there will be a staggered schedule to minimize the numbers of students at any one time

•Students and parents will arrive and remain in their car

• As they come up to the "first station," the student's name will be called and he/she will "turn the tassel" while still in their car -- staff/faculty will be outside to celebrate the graduates

• Student and family will get out of car and "walk the stage" -- a set-up where the student will be in cap and gown and can take pictures in front of the school's backdrop

• Students/families can take their own photos, and professional photographers may be available at selected times--high schools will be providing details

• Schools plan to have music, faculty outside cheering, etc. to celebrate the moment

West Ada School District

Graduation cermonies for West Ada School District are also being held in collaboration with the Idaho Press and Capital Educators Credit Union. On June 6, West Ada schools will begin holding their virtual graduation ceremonies.

The principal from each school in the district will kick off the ceremony, followed by the students chosen to address their peers, and the superintendent of the district.

Rather than displaying the names of the students, West Ada schools will read out the graduating student's names and will show a picture of that student as their name is being read.

After the virtual event, students will be able to head to their school and receive their diploma and keepsakes from their teachers. More information about the ceremonies can be found on the West Ada School District website.

Caldwell School District

Graduation plans for schools within Caldwell School District have changed due to COVID-19, but the district has scheduled several events to celebrate the graduating seniors, including a parade. More information is available on their website.

Northwest Nazarene University

Northwest Nazarene University is allowing graduate and undergraduate students to pick up their regalia on Thursday, May 14 from 3 to 8 p.m. The drive-thru pickup is not a replacement for the university's traditional commencement ceremony, according to NNU officials.

The commencement ceremony is set to take place anytime between Sept. 4-6 assuming COVID-19 conditions allow for it.

NNU President Joel Pearsall and Vice President for Academic Affairs Brad Kurtz-Shaw will be in attendance to hand out regalia to graduates.

Boise State University

Boise State honored the Class of 2020 with the university's first virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9. The ceremony was streamed live on YouTube.

Boise State President Marlene Tromp spoke to graduating students in addition to other faculty and several student speakers. Students names were not read aloud, but were displayed on screen during the ceremony.

Watch the ceremony here:

There has been no information regarding when and how students will receive their physical degrees. A traditional commencement ceremony is set to take place during the Winter 2020 ceremony.

Watch more on the Class of 2020: