Watch live: Idaho Gov. Little discusses education funding with Idaho educators, parents

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon to speak with Idaho educators and parents about statewide education.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference on Friday, Sept. 11 at 12 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium in the Idaho State Capitol Building.

Idaho education leaders will also be present to speak with Little regarding education funding and supporting Idaho parents.

The press conference comes days after Central District Health moved Ada County into the "yellow" category, allowing schools to welcome students back to the classroom in a spread-out manner.

The press conference will be available to stream on KTVB.COM and on the KTVB YouTube page.

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference. Check back for updates.