ADA COUNTY — Growth is the theme of the Treasure Valley; our housing and construction markets are booming, industry and jobs are growing, and we continue to top lists for best places to live in America.

But all that growth is leading to overcrowding in our schools, particularly in the West Ada School District. To alleviate that, the district is hoping to build a new high school by 2020. But Meridian Planning and Zoning recommended denial of their plan last week, likely delaying that timeline.

The new school is going to be called Owyhee High School, and it would help alleviate overcrowding at area high schools. West Ada says Eagle High School is almost 300 kids over capacity, Rocky Mountain is about 640 students over, Mountain View High School is about 440 students over capacity, and with nearly 9,000 approved new home sites in Meridian High School's current attendance zone, that school will be bursting at the seams, too.

West Ada School District Chief Communications Officer Eric Exline says those approved home sites alone will bring 2,000 high school kids to that area alone over the next several years - which is roughly the population of a whole high school.

The future site of Owhyee High School is off Ustick Road just west of McDermott Road in unincorporated Ada County. Right now there's not much except a dairy farm, a couple houses, and corn fields surrounding the land.

"We never got any indication that we had a problem," Exline told KTVB. "Never really thought we were going to be turned down on a school proposal. This is the first time I've ever experienced that."

But that's the reality the West Ada School District is facing.

With more than 14,000 approved new home sites in district boundaries, on top of already overcrowded schools, the district asked voters to pass a bond for a new high school.

“[The plats] are all over the place. They're in Eagle, they're in Star, they're in Meridian, they're south of the freeway, they're in Southwest Boise,” Exline added. "We knew we needed to get a site in what we referred to as the west central portion of the district. Because we know growth is coming this way."

They purchased the 90-acre site before running a bond in March.

The district put together a bond committee a year or so before then, which decided building a new high school on that plot of land would relieve overcrowding at three high schools and get out in front of growth.

“It’s important for the school district if we want to save taxpayer money to get out ahead of where the development is and buy it while it's still agriculture land,” Exline said.

"This is leapfrogging out into farm ground and that's what is all around it is farm ground. There aren't existing neighborhoods today where kids could walk or ride their bike with facilities in place to get to school," City of Meridian Planning Division Manager Caleb Hood told KTVB.

With planning staff recommending denial of the re-zone and annexation application and Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission upholding that recommendation last week, Meridian City Council will now take it up. If they don't pass it, it'll be pushed back.

“What that means is this school is not opening by 2020. We knew it was a push to do that it's still a push to get that done,” Exline said. “Those problems are just going to get worse.”

“We do think that longer term it does make some sense to have a high school out here,” Hood added.

City planners cited issues with its proximity to current city limits, emergency and utility services, access from only one road, and interconnectivity to adjacent properties.

“Someday it will be the city limits but we have a lot of land closer in that we'd like to see developed first before we sprawl outward,” Hood said.

"What we heard at planning and zoning is stuff we're going to work on before we get to City Council; mostly what we heard from fire and police in terms of access to the school, police response time,” Exline told KTVB.

Hood says the district didn't tell them a year ago that spot was going to be home to the next high school; he says the district owns other land he thought they could build on sooner.

“Everybody in the community understands there’s an overcrowded issue at some of the schools and we aren't questioning their need to build another high school,” Hood said. “This is something we wanted to support but when you look all together and concerns arise and comments from emergency service providers. You just go, we want to say yes but these factors - we really don't think that it's in best interest of the community in that location at this time.”

West Ada's application will go before the Meridian City Council on October 2.

If they deny it or postpone the timeline further, Exline says the district's other route is to go to Ada County, since it's county land. But that, too, delays opening because they'd have to start the process over.

