FRUITLAND, Idaho — The J.A and Kathyrn Albertsons Family Foundation gave the Treasure Valley Classical Academy in Fruitland a $1.56 million grant on Monday.

The grant will help launch the charter school and help fund the school as it expands from kindergarten through sixth grade to K-12 by 2026.

The school will open in August 2019, with an estimated 300 K-6 students. It will serve the Payette Joint, New Plymouth and Fruitland school districts.

"We are grateful to the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation for their support of Treasure Valley Classical Academy," said Principal Stephen Lambert in a statement. "This grant marks a significant step in helping us reach our goal of bringing classical education to Fruitland, and we are excited by the opportunities it will help us provide to local families."

By 2026, the liberal arts school hopes to have over 500 students enrolled.