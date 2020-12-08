Several Treasure Valley school districts push back start dates

The Kuna and Vallivue school boards voted Tuesday night to delay the start of the school year, joining West Ada and Nampa who also met to finalize plans.

BOISE, Idaho — Four different Treasure Valley school boards - West Ada, Nampa, Kuna and Vallivue - met virtually on Tuesday night to finalize plans for starting school in the coming weeks.

Here's where each of the districts stands as of Tuesday night:

The Nampa School Board voted a couple of weeks ago to start the school year online. They’ve also pushed back the starting date until August 24.

On Tuesday night, they went over more of the guidance of what virtual and blended learning will look like. The board also voted on a plan for athletics, which is to scheduled begin with weight training and conditioning on Monday in small groups.

The season could start on September 2 if appropriate, and competitions could start the week of September 8 if Canyon County is out of the "red" category established by Southwest District Health. Board members plan to reassess that plan at a future meeting if community spread of COVID-19 remains high in the city.

When it comes to fans, they will not be allowed at sporting events if Nampa is in the red or yellow categories. Once fans are allowed to attend games they will have to follow certain safety protocols, including social distancing and wearing face coverings.

The Vallivue School Board voted Tuesday night to approve approved pushing the start date of the school year back from August 19 to August 25.

The board also gave the green light to an online option for elementary schools. This will include hiring several positions, including a tech position, six certified online teachers and one special education teacher.

The Kuna School Board on Tuesday approved its blended learning model, meaning students will be in class part-time and online part-time.

Students will either go to school on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on the initial of their last name.

Students with the last name that end with the letters A-L will go to school on Mondays and Wednesdays, while students with the last name that ends in M-Z will go to class on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fridays will be entirely online for every student.

The board also voted to delay the start date from August 27 to August 31.

The West Ada School Board has already voted to delay the start of the school year until September 8. They have yet to decide if classes will be entirely online or if students will go to class part-time in addition to some online learning.

A topic of debate during Tuesday night's virtual meeting was the issue of enforcing masks in schools. The board decided that they'll deal with extreme situations on a case by case basis. One example would be if parents don't want their child to wear a mask or say they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one. In that case, the district would likely talk with the family and possibly recommend virtual learning.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus