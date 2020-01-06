Four Magic Valley students receive $20K scholarships from Chobani

The high school graduates will each be pursuing a four-year agricultural degree.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences has chosen four high school graduates who will each receive $20,000 from Chobani to support their pursuit of a four-year degree.



Chobani, LLC, which operates the world's largest yogurt plant in Twin Falls, will give each student a scholarship for four years to help them become dairy industry professionals.

They will pursue a variety of careers as the next generation of leaders in dairy, with interests ranging from veterinary sciences, agricultural systems management, and agribusiness.

"The success of the next generation of dairy farmers is incredibly important to us, and through this program we can help invest in some of the most talented and passionate young people out there," said Jason Rahlan, director of social impact and philanthropy at Chobani. "Through this partnership with the University of Idaho, these students will learn the valuable skills needed to one day become the dairy leaders of tomorrow."

This year's Chobani Scholars include:



Alicia Easterday of Twin Falls is graduating from Lighthouse Christian School. She plans to study animal and veterinary science at U of I in the pre-veterinary program.

"I would like a career in dairy farming because of my sheer love for cows. I also feel there is a need for young people to go back to the family farm and bring new knowledge to the table to bridge the generation gap," she said.

Four Magic Valley students selected as Chobani Scholars 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Narcisse Mubibya of Twin Falls is graduating from Canyon Ridge High School. The son of two Chobani employees, he plans to study animal and veterinary science at U of I in the business option program.

"Growing up in Africa, agriculture was very important. My parents taught me how to raise animals. I know getting a degree from the University of Idaho will be a great opportunity, a great way to help me pursue my career," he said.



Kaitlyn Scarrow of Kimberly is graduating from Kimberly High School. She intends to study animal and veterinary science at U of I in the business option program.

"I am the fifth generation in a dairy farm family. My family has been milking cows on the same dairy farm in Wendell, Idaho, since my great-great grandfather started in the early 1940s. I want a job in the dairy industry because I've grown up in it, and I love it," she said.



Shaylyn Young of Jerome is graduating from Jerome High School. She intends to study animal and veterinary science at U of I in the pre-veterinary program.

"From the on-campus farms to the passionate instructors, I will leave not only with a degree but also with the important experiences that will help me as I go on to vet school," she said.



"We are excited to welcome the next group of four outstanding young people to the Chobani Scholars program and to the U of I College of Agricultural and Life Sciences," CALS Dean Michael Parrella said.



The Chobani Scholars program was established at U of I in 2018 and funds four $20,000 scholarships annually ($5,000 per year, per student). The scholarships are for Idaho students with family connections to dairy farming and who intend to pursue a career in the dairy industry.