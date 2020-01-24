Former diver settles University of Idaho sex assault lawsuit

The former athlete says she plans to work with new Athletic Director Terry Gawlik to improve the athletic department's culture.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A former University of Idaho athlete is expected to receive a settlement payment in exchange for dropping a lawsuit claiming the school mishandled her sexual assault complaint.

The university said in a statement that the state will pay $160,000 to the former athlete who says she plans to work with new Athletic Director Terry Gawlik to improve the athletic department's culture.

The school says the woman plans to visit the campus in the coming months to meet with student-athletes.