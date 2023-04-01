Outdoor school teaches kids about nature

The all-weather forest school helps students develop new skills, interests, and learn about nature.

BOISE, Idaho — The EverWild Forest School is a place for kids explore, imagine, and learn. All while doing it in a fun environment. The nonprofit school offers hands-on learning through exploration and play in an outdoor classroom.

"In a classroom it's built but outside you can build your own classroom with sticks and stuff and you can play with that,” said Erica Hermsen, executive director for EverWild Forest School.

The school day starts with unstructured free play before the daily lessons start.

"It's important for the development of young kids. First of all, it's the optimal space for full sensory integration so what that means is that children get to use all eight of their senses. We all know about the five senses pretty much, but then there are three others; Vestibular, preceptive, and interceptive that they get to utilize out here in nature. That means balancing, hanging upside down on branches throwing rocks and doing work,” Hermsen said.

The program also covers science, math, history, and literacy. Hermsen said outdoor learning will help kids develop skills and better understand the world around them.

“Most kids are inside, learning on iPad. They are looking at their screens. You know, vision being impaired, stress levels increasing, so it's important to be getting them outside and back into nature,” Hermsen said.

Teachers follow a specific curriculum, and it revolves around the weather and season.

"Our lessons are themed the season. It's called place-based education. What they get to do with that is also understanding the seasonality and patterns of things and just opens a whole new knowledge for us to investigate,” Hermsen said.

The EverWild Forest School has locations around the Treasure Valley. Rain or shine, the all-weather outdoor education program helps students develop new skills, interests, and an understanding of the world around them.

"Other plants and drawings. You can smooth green leaves with pollen, and you can draw on paper," EverWild student Sienna said.

Teachers and students aren’t the only visitors to their outdoor classrooms.

"There's minks and owls and eagles. A lot of animals,” Sienna said.

Hermsen encourages students to play and take advantage of the invisible classrooms.

"It's a really great tool to help raise your child. So, get out there and co-parent with nature,” Hermsen said.

