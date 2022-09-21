Empowering Parents vendor applications open Thursday

People and businesses interested in donating their goods or services to Idaho students in need will get an opportunity to do so beginning Thursday, Sept. 22.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education announced people and businesses interested in donating their goods or services to students in need will get an opportunity to do so beginning Thursday, Sept. 22.

Vender applications for the Empowering Parents grant open at 10 a.m. MT Thursday. The vendor signup page is available here.

Eligible parents or guardians will be able to use the funds to purchase education-related resources and services such as computer hardware and software, instructional materials, and tutoring services from the Empowering Parents online marketplace.

In order to join the online marketplace, vendor applicants must provide an employer identification number (EIN), as well as a breakdown of what they will provide for students in Idaho.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade attending Idaho public and private schools, or those who are homeschooled, are all eligible.

The State of Idaho program provides $1,000 per student and a maximum of $3,000 per family.

Since the Empowering Parents grant application became available two weeks ago, more than 15,000 people have applied, according to the Idaho State Board of Education.

The grants will be prioritized for households with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) at or below $60,000 per year. After the first phase of awards have been given, the limit will be increased to families with an AGI up to $75,000 per year. Once the second phase is complete, and if grant funds are still available, the program will be available to all eligible students and families.

For more information on the Empowering Parents grant and to access the vendor application, click here.

