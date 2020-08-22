The Pullman Police Department is cracking down on parties. But not in the way you might think.

PULLMAN, Wash. — While most classes at Washington State University moved online, thousands of students returned to the Pullman campus this weekend.

With numerous threats of spreading COVID, the Pullman Police Department has devised a plan to help keep people safe. Officers will participate in community outreach, patrolling different areas to speak with residents. They are focusing mainly on education by giving warnings, PPD Officer Luv St. Andre said.

"First, we let them know that nobody's in trouble, because they always assume," he said. "Then we just ask them if they have questions, and we generally explain what we're doing."

Students can still get together, as long as they are following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks, the department said.

"We're not just coming out to bless down parties or arrest people, or just rule with an iron fist," St. Andre said.

St. Andre patrols Greek Row at WSU. He is involved in his department's new education initiative to combat the coronavirus.

His team has already responded to approximately a dozen complaints about parties on College Hill in the past two weeks, police officers said.

But just because an officer shows up at your house, does not mean you are going to be in trouble, said St. Andre.

"We're not trying to take it to a level that some people are thinking that we are," he said. "Ultimately our goal is to not have to take it to criminal level enforcement."

If someone is not wearing a mask, they could technically be fined up to $5,000 or spend up to 365 days in jail, which the police officers say caused some commotion.

"We do not plan on doing that, that is the worst case scenario," he said. "We want to educate, not just enforce."

So far, no one has been arrested.