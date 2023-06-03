North Idaho College reinstates Dr. Nick Swayne as president following board meeting

The board also voted to place interim President Greg South on paid administrative leave.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Nick Swayne was applauded the moment he walked into the meeting tonight and the moment the North Idaho College Board of Trustees voted to reinstate him as president following a judge's order.

The board also voted to place interim Presidnt Greg South on paid administrative leave. Last December, the board put Swayne on administrative leave, but not for any disciplinary reasons.

He filed a lawsuit against the college to get his job back. While many students were happy with tonight's outcome, they are still worried the college could lose accreditation. The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities has given NIC until March 13th to send a report detailing why they should keep their accreditation.



"I love this school so much and I don't want to see it fall and it feels like it is with the accreditation things and having Nick Swayne back and having one president, which we're still working towards," NIC Student Presley Steele said. "But, I have faith now that will push us towards maintaining our accreditation."

KREM 2 spoke to President Swayne right after Monday night's meeting. He told us he wanted to comment, but his attorney advised him not to at this moment, since he is in the middle of a lawsuit against NIC.

