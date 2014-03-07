Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expands to California

Every child under the age of 5 will be able to receive a free book in the mail every month.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is being expanded to California starting June 2023, according to the governors office.

Dolly Parton was inspired to create the program by her father who couldn't read or write, according to a video posted by the governors office.

Over 2.4 million children in California will have a chance to enroll in the program to expand access to education in the state.