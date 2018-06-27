The College of Southern Idaho is satisfying the local appetite for area-industry jobs.

Starting in fall 2019, students can earn a four-year degree in Advanced Food Technology.

It's a degree that caters to employers like Chobani and other dairy companies in the Magic Valley area.

It's also the first bachelor’s degree offered by a community college in the state.

The Bachelor of Applied Science in Advanced Food Technology is designed to cater to careers in the dairy processing field.

That includes converting dairy to food, packing and delivering it and other skills that go along with dairy operations.

The Idaho Board of Education approved CSI's bachelor degree proposal unanimously this week.

Chief Academic Officer of the board, Randall Brumfield, says this degree will provide opportunities for workers in the food processing sector to advance their educational credentials and study topics such as business management, transportation, logistics, and supply chain strategy, skills that are not usually taught in 2-year skill-specific programs.

"Basically, what the four-year degree will deliver that analytical and critical thinking skills that are often not really emphasized within a job-specific type of credentials and education that delivered for those programs," says Brumfield.

In the Magic Valley, there is a demand for workers in this field.

Along with Chobani, a degree in Advanced Food Technology could apply to local companies like Idaho Milk Products, Falls Brand, Glanbia Foods, and Independent Meat Co.

