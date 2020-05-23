Columbia High School seniors get a special send-off

NAMPA, Idaho — Students across the country are leaving their high school careers a little differently than they expected.
At Columbia High School in Nampa, the tradition of a 'senior send off' was no exception.
Our video journalist Paul Boehlke was at the school Friday and shows us how the staff came together to make the tradition special, despite the circumstances.
RELATED: 'We definitely will listen': District surveys show what Idaho schools could look like for the upcoming year
RELATED: Treasure Valley's Class of 2020 celebrated through 'Adopt A High School Senior' Facebook group