x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

education

Columbia High School seniors get a special send-off

Staff members came together Friday to revive a tradition despite the change in circumstances.

NAMPA, Idaho — Students across the country are leaving their high school careers a little differently than they expected.

At Columbia High School in Nampa, the tradition of a 'senior send off' was no exception.

Our video journalist Paul Boehlke was at the school Friday and shows us how the staff came together to make the tradition special, despite the circumstances.

RELATED: Here's what Idaho high school, college seniors need to know about 2020 'graduation'

RELATED: 'We definitely will listen': District surveys show what Idaho schools could look like for the upcoming year

RELATED: What will school look like in the fall? Idaho education board president weighs in

RELATED: Treasure Valley's Class of 2020 celebrated through 'Adopt A High School Senior' Facebook group

RELATED: Boise High School seniors celebrate graduation with 'Turn the Tassel' event