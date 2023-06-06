College of Western Idaho expands in Nampa

College of Western Idaho released the plans for Phase I of its expansion project on the Nampa campus.

NAMPA, Idaho — College of Western Idaho will be expanding its Nampa campus with the addition of several new buildings.

On Tuesday, College of Western Idaho (CWI) announced its plan to add the new buildings and facilities that the college intends to roll out in phases.

"CWI is expanding our main campus in Nampa to increase the delivery of practical skills and education that our students want and our community needs," said CWI President Gordon Jones.

The announcement stated that the investment in new infrastructure will "expand CWI's presence significantly."

CWI Nampa campus expansion project - Phase I:

Health & Sciences Building: The 45,000 square-foot building will be part of Phase I. The building will be the set of some of CWI's most in-demand programs such as nursing, biology and medical assisting programs.

Student Learning Hub: The facility will be 35,000 square ft. and construction will also be included in Phase I of construction. The structure is intended to be a central location for CWI students and employees. Additionally, the building will be the home to several resources to support student success at the college.

Agricultural Science and Horticulture Buildings: The new agricultural science and horticulture buildings will have over 30,000 square feet of classroom, lab, greenhouse and shop spaces. Phase I of this project will include an orchard and plots for production to provide students with hands-on learning experiences.

"CWI is an incredibly important asset to the Treasure Valley, providing the needed skillsets to students of all ages," said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling. "I'm so excited to see the continued investment at the Nampa Campus."

CWI said the Health and Sciences Building, as well as the Agricultural Science and Horticulture buildings, are planned to open for classes in the Fall 2025.

The Student Learning Hub is expected to be complete and operating by Fall 2026.

