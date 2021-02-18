College of Western Idaho president announces his retirement

Dr. Bert Glandon has served as president of the community college in Nampa since 2009.

NAMPA, Idaho — The president of the College of Western Idaho has announced his retirement.



Dr. Bert Glandon came to the the college in 2009. He reflected on his time as president during a special meeting with the CWI Board of Trustees Thursday morning.



"It's been my distinct pleasure to serve the amazing students, faculty and staff here at CWI for the last 12 years," Glandon said. "It's been the highest honor for me to wake up each day and work on their behalf."



Glandon was selected as the second president of CWI, taking over for Dennis Griffin, who served as the first chief executive.

Glandon has a nearly 50-year career in higher education and private industry.

During his tenure, CWI grew from just over 1,200 students enrolled in 2009, to currently serving over 30,000 students annually.