CWI picks Gordon Jones as college's new president

NAMPA, Idaho — The dean of Boise State University's College of Innovation and Design has an offer to become the third president in the history of the College of Western Idaho, the state's largest community college.

CWI announced Thursday that its board of trustees voted to extend an offer to Gordon Jones, who was one of four finalists invited to the college's Nampa campus for interviews in mid-November. Seventy people applied for the president's job.

An agreement on the terms of Jones's employment and start date has not been finalized. Once that agreement is established, CWI said, more details will be released.

Jones has been the founding dean of Boise State's College of Innovation and Design since 2015. Before coming to Idaho, he served as Evans Family Foundation managing director for the Harvard Innovation Lab. Jones holds an MBA from the Stanford University School of Business, and has held executive positions with several international and U.S.-based companies.

Jones is the CWI board's choice to succeed Bert Glandon, who retired in May. Denise Aberle-Cannata continues to serve as interim president until Jones officially begins his duties. Aberle Cannata was also one of four finalists for the permanent appointment.

The College of Western Idaho was founded in 2007, after voters in Ada and Canyon counties approved the formation of a new public community college district. According to information on the college's website, CWI served a total of 29,673 students during the 2020 fiscal year -- both credit and noncredit.

CWI's main campus is in Nampa. The college also has an Ada County campus at the Blackeagle Business Center in Boise, and offers programs at a number of sites in addition to those two campuses.

