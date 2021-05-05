College of Western Idaho launches search for new president

Current president Bert Glandon announced his retirement earlier this year. His final day on the job will be May 15.

NAMPA, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho is preparing to begin its search for the next leader of the school.

CWI's Board of Trustees says they are using Summit Search Solutions in the hunt for presidential candidates, starting with "internal, business and community listening sessions and focus groups" ahead the search group's first meeting.

"We'll take the needed time, do our work, follow the necessary due diligence to ensure that we are addressing the needs of our students, the many communities we serve and, of course our faculty and staff as we prepare to select our next president," Board Chair Molly Lenty said.

A public forum on the search will be held Friday, May 21, at 9 a.m.

