College of Western Idaho launches search for next president

NAMPA, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho has officially launched its search for a new president.

“The president will provide energetic and visionary leadership for a fast-growing and complex institution that serves a dynamic and prosperous region,” according to a news release from the college.

The new president will replace President Bert Glandon, who retired in May. Glandon was CWI’s second president, taking over for Dennis Griffin, and during his time as president — from 2009 to 2021 — the college's enrollment grew from serving 1,200 students a year to over 30,000.

"It's been my distinct pleasure to serve the amazing students, faculty and staff here at CWI for the last 12 years," Glandon said in February. "It's been the highest honor for me to wake up each day and work on their behalf."

Summit Search Solutions, an executive search firm, is assisting with the search for candidates, the release said. Focus groups were held in the spring, and a search committee has formed to participate in the selection process.

“We’ll take the needed time and do the work and necessary due diligence to ensure that we are addressing the needs of our students, the many communities we serve, and, of course, our faculty and staff as we prepare to select our next president,” said Molly Lenty, CWI’s board chairwoman.

The presidential profile and more information on the search process are available on CWI’s website. The college will begin reviewing applications “immediately,” and applicants who apply by Sept. 12 will receive first consideration, the release said.

