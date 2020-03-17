x
education

College of Southern Idaho names new president

L. Dean Fisher, the provost of the State University of New York's Corning College will be CSI's fifth president.
Credit: Courtesy photo
L. Dean Fisher has been named to be the next president of the College of Southern Idaho.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A provost from a New York community college will be the College of Southern Idaho's next president. 

The Times-News reports L. Dean Fisher, the provost of the State University of New York's Corning Community College, will be CSI's fifth president when he replaces retiring president Jeff Fox in June. 

Fisher said in a prepared statement that he was pleased to have the confidence of CSI's board of trustees and that he will work with Fox in the coming weeks to prepare for the transition.

