CALDWELL — The College of Idaho in Caldwell is honoring a Boise real estate pioneer for his million-dollar gift to the school.

Winston Moore was on campus Tuesday for a ribbon cutting for the college's outdoor program center, which now bears his name as well as the name of his late wife, Diane.

The Moore family recently gave $1 million to the College of Idaho.

That gift provides funding to offer outdoor leadership experiences for 100 students who might not otherwise be able to participate, and it covers five years of salary and benefits for the outdoor program director.

"I love the College of Idaho,” said Winston Moore. “I've given several talks here. I've gotten to know some of the students. Of course, the outdoors has been and continues to be a huge part of my life, so having my name on this outdoor program is a real honor."

In addition to funding for the outdoor program, the Moore family's gift will fund research projects and internships, and it establishes the Winston Moore Scholars Program, which will give several students scholarships of $15,000 each.

