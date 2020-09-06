College of Idaho announces changes to fall class schedule

Classes for the fall semester will start a week early and will end by Thanksgiving.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho will begin its fall 2020 semester a week early and will wrap up by Thanksgiving.

The college said in a news release Tuesday that the schedule changes are an effort to mitigate the effects of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall.

Students will now begin classes on the Caldwell campus on Wednesday, Aug. 19 and finals will be completed prior to the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26.

"By completing the semester prior to the holiday, the College is hoping to minimize travel and potential campus-wide exposure by students returning from various locales across the country and world, especially if an autumn surge in COVID-19 cases occurs," the college said.

The traditional week-long fall break has also been eliminated to keep students on campus and to allow for enough class time to finish before Thanksgiving.

"All of the changes have been made with the safety of our students, faculty and staff in mind," College of Idaho Co-President Jim Everett said in a statement. "We also know that the total educational experience at The College of Idaho includes much that happens outside of the formal classroom and we want to preserve that in-person experience as best we can."

In addition to changes in the academic calendar, the C of I is planning what officials call "a multi-tiered approach" to protecting students and staff on campus.

The effort includes six task forces working on various areas of campus and college life, with each task force planning for contingencies in the event of an on-campus outbreak.

Officials say they will have COVID-19 testing capabilities in place when students return in August and are also enhancing the sanitation of all buildings, meeting places, classrooms, dorms, apartments, and athletic facilities.

More information about upcoming changes and the precautions that will be taken when students return to campus can be found on the College of Idaho's website.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus